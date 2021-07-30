Skip to Content

Badgers’ Bacon finishes fifth in Olympics appearance

New
9:09 pm BadgersTop sports storiesWisconsin sports from the Associated Press
Badger Swimming

TOKYO, JAPAN (AP) -- The Australian women have claimed another gold at the Olympic pool.
Kaylee McKeown completed a sweep of the backstroke events with a victory in the 200-meter butterfly. Her winning time was 2 minutes, 4.68 seconds.
The silver went to Canada's Kylie Masse in 2:05.42, with another Australian, Emily Seebohm, claiming the bronze in 2:06.17.
Americans Rhyan White and Phoebe Bacon finished fourth and fifth.
The Australians have won six women's swimming gold medals in Tokyo and seven golds overall.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content