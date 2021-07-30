Biden sees shortages to stop climate-change fueled wildfires

Biden sees shortages to stop climate-change fueled wildfiresNew
President Joe Biden is sounding the alarm about the need for more resources to fight a series of wildfires in Western states. The president met Friday with governors of western states to discuss the resulting supply shortages as the fires have worsened. Biden says climate change is to blame for the spread and ferocity of the blazes. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee says the president must ultimately pass measures through Congress to limit climate change.