Brewers add left-handed reliever Daniel Norris from Tigers

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers have made another move to boost their roaster for a playoff push, acquiring left-handed reliever Daniel Norris from the Detroit Tigers for minor league pitcher Reese Olson.

The move comes two days after the Brewers added All-Star third baseman Eduardo Escobar in a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The 28-year-old Norris is 1-3 with a 5.89 ERA in 38 relief appearances this season, but he’s pitched much better lately.

He hasn’t allowed a run or a hit over his last five outings. The 22-year-old Olson was 5-4 with a 4.30 ERA in 14 starts at Class A Wisconsin.