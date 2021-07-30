Doctors make recommendations for traveling with unvaccinated children under 12

(WKOW) -- Children under 12-years-old still can't get a COVID-19 vaccine, and that might complicate summer travel plans.

With that in mind, a doctor with Cleveland Clinic Children's recommends being extra careful when planning a summer vacation that includes the unvaccinated kids.

"This would probably be a good summer to do some car trips and be able to control your environment a little bit more if possible," said Dr. Gina Robinson.

She says flying is probably faster and more convenient, but it's difficult to social distance and the family would have to be masked the entire time.

As far as what activities might be safest to plan for the unvaccinated, Robinson thinks going camping or doing something outdoors would be best. Although, she recommends staying away from amusement parks since there will be a lot of strangers there who might not be vaccinated.

She also says families could rent a house instead of a hotel, which might make finding safe things to do a little easier.

"You can eat in more," she said. "Some houses even have a pool that’s private that is accessible only to the family that is renting. I think those are good options."

Dr. Robinson also suggests researching where you plan to go before getting there. If the destination has a high infection rate for COVID-19, you may want to go somewhere else.