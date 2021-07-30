Epic Systems to require employees to get COVID-19 vaccine

VERONA (WKOW) -- Epic Systems is requiring all of its US-based staff members to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by Friday, October 1.

The health care software company notified employees of the requirement in a letter sent to staff members Friday.

The letter says nearly 97 percent of all of the Verona staff members are fully vaccinated. Epic plans to hold a vaccine clinic at the Verona campus to make it easy for unvaccinated staff members to get a shot. A first dose clinic will be held Tuesday, August 17. A second dose clinic is scheduled for Wednesday, September 8.

Epic is also putting into place a mask mandate in certain situations:

All staff need to wear masks while getting food or drink at culinary outlets, including coffee carts. Masks may be removed while eating or drinking

All staff need to wear masks in meeting rooms if the number of attendees exceeds 75% of a room's capacity

If anyone in a meeting prefers that everyone wear a mask, wear a mask.

The company says in other situations, an employee may decide whether to wear a mask if they are fully vaccinated. If an employee is not fully vaccinated, they will be required to wear a mask indoors unless they are alone in their office.

The mask requirements will take effect Tuesday, August 3.