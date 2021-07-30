EU court rejects Catalan lawmaker’s immunity case request

BRUSSELS (AP) — A European Union court has dismissed a request to suspend lifting of parliamentary immunity for three former top Catalan officials who fled Spain fearing arrest over a secessionist push they led in the region. The trio had filed an application to the Luxembourg-based court for emergency interim proceedings as they sought the annulment of the contested decision. Former president of Spain’s Catalonia region, Carles Puigdemont, and two of his associates, former health minister Toni Comin and former education minister Clara Ponsati regained provisional immunity in June until the termination of interim proceedings. The court ultimately ruled that they failed to demonstrate that the urgency requirement was met.