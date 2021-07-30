Fallout continues over alleged slurs aimed at health chief

Berkeley, Mo. (AP) — Civil rights advocates, religious leaders and others say they’re outraged by St. Louis County Health Director Faisal Khan’s claims that he was assaulted and bombarded with racial slurs after defending a new mask mandate. But a county councilman on Friday questioned whether Khan is telling the truth. Khan wrote to a member of the County Council on Wednesday and said that after a meeting Tuesday, he was surrounded by an angry mob, shoulder-bumped, threatened and called a racial slur, and that his accent was mocked. Republican Councilman Tim Fitch told The Associated Press on Friday that video shows no evidence that Khan was assaulted. Investigations are underway.