Groups plan rally to help make East Washington Avenue safer for bicyclists

MADISON (WKOW) -- Nearly 20 people have been killed on East Washington Avenue in Madison since 2010, two deaths in the last month alone.

The city has been working to reduce speed limits, but some people say that's not enough.

Marybeth McGinnis with Bike Madison said, "What we're asking for is the city to come together and develop an actionable plan to end all road deaths and injuries on East Washington."

McGinnis and other bicyclist groups plan to hold a rally because they want the city to limit the number of drivers on East Washington, along with adding protected lanes for those who travel on two wheels.

In response to the number of pedestrian and bicyclist deaths on the roadway, the Madison Police Department has increased its patrol resulting in the following since May:

224 citations

259 warnings

48 targeted enforcement projects

McGinnis said, "Enforcement at the end of the day is just never going to be enough."

Bicyclist groups also said they plan to rally for more bikes on the road, which will help make East Washington safer.

The groups will hold a rally Saturday morning in front of the Madison Municipal Building starting at 10 a.m.