Judge agrees to destruction of Kraft massage parlor video

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Video recordings of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft allegedly engaging in massage parlor sex will be destroyed. A Palm Beach County judge signed off on their destruction on Friday. Kraft and nearly two dozen other men had been charged in a 2019 investigation into possible prostitution at a Jupiter, Florida, massage parlor. Prosecutors dropped misdemeanor solicitation charges last year against Kraft and the others after a state appeals court upheld a lower court ruling that the videos were inadmissible at trial. A judge had ruled the warrant allowing the installation of hidden cameras inside the massage parlor didn’t sufficiently protect the privacy of innocent customers who received legal massages.