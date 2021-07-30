Madison police look for suspect in bank robbery

MADISON (WKOW) -- The City of Madison Police Department is looking for a man after he robbed a local bank Friday morning.

Police were called around 8:45 a.m. to Town Bank on the 10 block of W. Mifflin Street to investigate a bank robbery.

According to investigators, the suspect implied he had a weapon and was given a large amount of coins but no paper bills.

Officers describe the suspect as a tall thin man with short hair who was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt with "Wisconsin" in white lettering on the front, black or dark blue pants, and work boots. He also wore a disposable mask during the robbery.

The police department is asking if you have any information on this incident to contact them at 255-2345 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive up to $1,000 in cash rewards for tips that lead to an arrest.