Man charged in hit-and-run crash that injured 10-month-old baby

MADISON (WKOW) -- A man accused in a crash that injured a 10-month-old child was charged with a long list of felony charges on Friday.

Chad Walsvick, 41, was charged by Dane County officials on Friday with two counts 1st-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, four counts of 2nd-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, OWI causing injury and Bail Jumping, all felonies. He's also now charged with five misdemeanors in the case, including possession of cocaine and hit-and-run.

The 10-month-old suffered minor injuries. 27 News interviewed the little girl's mother last week.

"It's a miracle she's okay," Deana Bach tells 27 News of her ten-month-old daughter, Ava.

Bond was set at $3,000. If Walsvick posts bail, he will be required to undergo alcohol monitoring and random drug testing.