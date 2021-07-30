Man charged with beheading woman in Minneapolis suburb

SHAKOPEE, Minn. (AP) — A man is charged with beheading a woman while they were in a car in traffic in a Minneapolis suburb. Alexis Saborit was charged Friday with second-degree intentional murder in the knife attack on America Thayer, which happened Wednesday afternoon in Shakopee. Several people witnessed the attack. When police arrived, they found Thayer’s body and head. A machete-style knife was in an alley a few blocks away. Authorities have not said what motivated the attack, but Soborit has a criminal history that includes a domestic assault conviction for an attack against Thayer in 2017. At that time, she said they had been dating seven years.