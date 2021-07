MADISON (WKOW) -- The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office identified the man who died in a stabbing on Tuesday night as Mark Ryan, 60, of Madison.

The stabbing happened in the 700 block of Braxton Place. It happened just after 9:00 p.m.

Autopsy results show Ryan died from homicidal sharp force related trauma.

The incident is under investigation by the Madison Police Department and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.