Middleton boutique gives back to human trafficking victims

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- Yada Fair Trade & Resale on Parmenter St. held a special shopping spree for victims of human trafficking.

The store is run by a local nonprofit organization, The Yada Project, which gives back all of its profits to organizations that focus on combatting human trafficking and poverty.

"Our goal is to create a community for, not just for women that have been trafficked, we want them to know that there is hope," said Beth Williams, who started the nonprofit and the store with her husband, Don.

"And that's really our goal that there is actually people that are out there that are willing to go to bat and say, 'Hey, how can we host you? How can we help? How can we create a community where you are loved and there is hope?'" said Williams.

Williams said she noticed the need within Dane County and how human trafficking has become an issue.

"I have teenage daughters, and I'm like, 'Holy cow, that's happening within our community' and there's so much vulnerability," she said. "We should be doing something. We should be raising that awareness and getting people involved."

Williams said this all started after traveling with their kids all over the world and volunteering with other nonprofits. They decided to take a 'fair-trade' approach and resell jewelry and other items that victims in other countries made as a form of therapy. The profits went back to the victims in other countries.

The store is open to everyone and the products come from all over the world. It also accepts donations of furniture, home goods, clothes and accessories.

Yada Fair Trade & Resale is open Thursdays and Fridays from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.