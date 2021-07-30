Milder weather ahead with only isolated storm chances

MADISON (WKOW) - After severe storms earlier this week, clean up can continue effectively with a quieter, milder stretch of weather.



SET UP

High pressure has moved in from the north bringing in lower humidity and lower temperatures. Another system is developing over the Northern Plains which may clip us with isolated shower chances today and a couple more storms expected tomorrow as a second system with a trailing cold front moves over the state.

TODAY

Partly sunny, mild and hazy with more wildfire smoke drifting overhead.



NOAA: Air Quality Monitor Report



Highs only get to the mid 70s, making it the coolest day since July 12th! An isolated shower is possible this afternoon or evening, mainly for southwestern Wisconsin.

TONIGHT

Partly cloudy in the low 60s.



SATURDAY

Partly sunny, hazy and a little warmer in the low 80s with isolated showers and storms during the late-afternoon and evening.



A lingering shower is possible overnight, too.

Simulated radar late-day Saturday

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny, mild and dry with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Mainly comfortable conditions in the forecast

MONDAY

Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.



TUESDAY

Mostly sunny with isolated afternoon or evening showers and storms possible with temperatures in the low 80s.



WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny in the low 80s.



THURSDAY

Mostly sunny and warmer in the mid 80s.