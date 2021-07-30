Milder weather ahead with only isolated storm chances

Milder weather ahead with only isolated storm chancesNew
MADISON (WKOW) - After severe storms earlier this week, clean up can continue effectively with a quieter, milder stretch of weather.
SET UP
High pressure has moved in from the north bringing in lower humidity and lower temperatures. Another system is developing over the Northern Plains which may clip us with isolated shower chances today and a couple more storms expected tomorrow as a second system with a trailing cold front moves over the state.
TODAY
Partly sunny, mild and hazy with more wildfire smoke drifting overhead.
NOAA: Air Quality Monitor Report
Highs only get to the mid 70s, making it the coolest day since July 12th! An isolated shower is possible this afternoon or evening, mainly for southwestern Wisconsin.
TONIGHT
Partly cloudy in the low 60s.
SATURDAY
Partly sunny, hazy and a little warmer in the low 80s with isolated showers and storms during the late-afternoon and evening.
A lingering shower is possible overnight, too.
SUNDAY
Mostly sunny, mild and dry with highs in the mid to upper 70s.
MONDAY
Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
TUESDAY
Mostly sunny with isolated afternoon or evening showers and storms possible with temperatures in the low 80s.
WEDNESDAY
Mostly sunny in the low 80s.
THURSDAY
Mostly sunny and warmer in the mid 80s.