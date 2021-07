MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department is investigating after shots were fired on Madison's east side, striking a business Thursday night.

MPD said it happened at about 9:15 p.m. in the 4900 block of Commerical Avenue.

Witnesses said the suspect fired multiple times.

One bullet hit a business with people inside, but no one was hurt.

If you know anything about this crime, you are asked to contact authorities said (608) 255-2345.