Mudslides force about 20 to spend night in highway tunnel

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say about 20 people had to spend the night inside a highway tunnel after rain over an area burned by a wildfire once again triggered mudslides in western Colorado. The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office says the people were caught with their vehicles inside the tunnel along Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon for about nine hours until crews could carve out a path through the mud to reach them at about 6:30 a.m. Friday. No injuries were reported. The area has been prone to mudslides in recent weeks because of a wildfire that burned in the area last year.