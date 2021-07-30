Packers’ Alexander not feeling pressure after huge season

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander already has climbed the mountain during his brief NFL career. The first-round draft pick made the all-rookie team in 2018. He was a Pro Bowl alternate in 2019. He earned second-team All-Pro honors at the age of 23 last season. He capped that 2020 season by making two interceptions against Tom Brady in an NFC championship game loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Alexander says he doesn’t feel any pressure heading into his fourth season.