DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- Our Pet of the Week is a big girl, with an even bigger heart.

Ripley is currently in a foster home through the Dane County Humane Society.

She's described as sweet and snuggly and has already learned lots of new skills working with a trainer.

The 1-year-old lab/great dane mix is looking for a family who will give her the time she needs to feel safe.

Schedule an appointment to meet Ripley by calling the humane society at (608) 838-0413, ext 145