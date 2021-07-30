Police: child pornography found in Monroe, 15-year-old referred to juveniles authorities

MONROE (WKOW) -- The Monroe Police Department found child pornography at a home on Monroe's near east side Thursday, a 15-year-old was referred to juvenile authorities in connection to the search.

Detective and agents of the Wisconsin Department of Justice-Division of Criminal Investigation carried out a knock and announce search warrant for child pornography on the 1000 block of 19th Avenue around 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police said an electronic communication device was taken in connection to the search.

Officers reported a 15-year-old Monroe teen is being referred to juvenile authorities for further action.