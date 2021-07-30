Remains discovered in Roxbury identified as Krista Halderson

MADISON (WKOW) — Human remains found in the town of Roxbury on July 14 belong to Krista Halderson, according to an update from the Dane County Sheriff's Office.

According to Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett the Medical Examiner's Office and Wisconsin State Crime Lab made the confirmation through DNA.

The Sheriff's Office said they will add a second count of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, Mutilating a Corpse and Hiding a Corpse to charges against Chandler Halderson. He is already facing a set of those charges in the death of his father, Bart Halderson, who's partial remains were found in Cottage Grove.

Police say that the search at the Waste Management landfill in Watertown has concluded, but the search of the pond at the Halderson home and continues. On July 28, police say remains were found at the Halderson property but those have not yet been identified. It's the third location in this case where remains have been found.

Chandler initially reported his parents missing at the beginning of July, but was soon after arrested for providing false information to police. He is already bound over to trial in his father's death, and is scheduled to be in court again in August.