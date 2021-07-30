Rock County recommends mask-wearing indoors

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Rock County Public Health Department recommended in a press release Friday everyone, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask in indoor, public settings.

The recommendation comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated it's recommendations on July 27 for mask-wearing, according to data on the delta variant.

The health department reports the county's case numbers have been steadily increasing and more cases of the delta variant have been identified. As of July 29, Rock County moved from the moderate category into the substantial based on the CDC's COVID Data Tracker.

"Our goal is to communicate the best science that we have so we can work together to stop the spread of COVID-19," said the Rock County Public Health Department. "We would like to see sustained improvement before modifying our guidance again...to reach sustained improvement and avoid fluctuating recommendations, we will evaluate the need to update our guidance weekly. The most current recommendations will be available on our website and posted on our social media accounts."

The department also took the time to remind Wisconsinites to wash their hands, stay home if they're sick, and that getting vaccinated is still the best way to protect against COVID-19 and the delta variant.

You can monitor the CDC map for transmission and infection rates and wear masks indoors accordingly, especially in counties marked as orange or red.