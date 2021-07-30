Storm aftermath: Whitetail Estates residents digging from under large fallen trees

WISCONSIN DELLS (WKOW) -- Many residents across Wisconsin were digging out from Wednesday night's storm, including some residents at Whitetail Estates.

"I felt this huge pressure in the house and you could feel the pressure in your ears and then this is what happened all the chaos I mean, all the trees down," Dan Busleta, who lives at Whitetail Estates, said.

Large broken trees now litter the grounds of Whitetail Estates, because of the storm's powerful winds.

"You could hear that silence and then the wind just started to pick up and then all of a sudden kaboom," Ken Bricker, who lives at Whitetail Estates, said. "We heard the tree fall next to our house."

After surveying all the twisted and damaged trees here, Bricker said a higher power must have kept them safe.

"Hey, we believe angels just kind of took the tree between the car and the trailer and we were blessed because it went between our trailer and our van," Bricker said.

There were no serious injuries or deaths reported to dispatch, resulting from these storms.