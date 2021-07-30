Swimmers gear up for All-City Swim Finals Saturday

MADISON (WKOW)-- Following a year hiatus, the All-City swim meet returned to Madison in a unique format. This year's swim championship is spaced out across thirteen pools in the area to help slow the spread of COVID.

On Friday, the 11 and 12 year old girls competed in the preliminaries and relays at Goodman pool. Middleton's Brynn Sundell is in a prime position for the finals on Saturday after placing first in all four of her events and setting a team record in the 50 breaststroke.

"It means a lot because I've worked all summer in Middleton Gators for it," Sundell said. "Just think about I'm just going to go out and try my best and just whatever happens, happens."

"The host pools have done a phenomonal job of making sure each age group is feeling special and this is feeling like a really big deal," Middleton Coach Hannah Andryk said.

"All-City is what you make of it, so I think everyone is doing their best to make it as fun for the kids as possible," Seminole Coach Charlie Feller said.

The finals will take place on Saturday at Seminole pool.