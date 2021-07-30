Tornadoes spur injuries, damage in eastern Pennsylvania

BENSALEM, Pa. (AP) — At least five people were injured when severe weather struck homes and businesses in eastern Pennsylvania. The National Weather Service says two tornadoes touched down in Bucks County on Thursday, sending trees falling and debris flying. The thunderous downpour flooded streets and roadways. News outlets report one of the tornadoes damaged a Bensalem auto dealership and a mobile home park. Authorities say four people were injured at the dealership and a fifth was hurt at a nearby business. All injuries are considered non-life-threatening. Crews say they plan to work into the early hours of Friday to secure housing for local residents, restore power and clear debris from roads.