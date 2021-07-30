Skip to Content

US sues Kaiser Permanente over alleged Medicare fraud

10:07 pm National news from the Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The federal government has sued Kaiser Permanente, alleging the health care giant committed Medicare fraud and pressured doctors to list incorrect diagnoses on medical records in order to receive higher reimbursements. The Department of Justice lawsuit was filed Thursday in San Francisco federal court. It consolidates allegations made in six whistleblower complaints. Oakland, California-based Kaiser told the Sacramento Bee that its practices are good-faith interpretations from guidance received from the agency that oversees Medicare. A lawyer for one whistleblower says if Kaiser loses, it might have to pay hundreds of millions of dollars in penalties and damages.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content