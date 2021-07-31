At small Serbia border village, migrants describe pushbacks

MAJDAN, Serbia (AP) — At first, this remote village in Serbia seems sleepy and almost abandoned like many other in the Balkan country. But a closer look reveals a parallel reality lived by it temporary migrant residents who are struggling to cross heavily guarded borders with European Union nations Romania and Hungary. The village of Majdan is one of the hubs along the Balkan country’s EU borders where migrants have been stranded, often for months. They make dozens of attempts to circumvent Romanian or Hungarian police patrols, who routinely push them back to Serbia. Migrants’ persistence reflects both their determination and hardship in the quest for a better future.