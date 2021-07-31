Bring in the kids: Estonian city targets youths for jabs

TARTU, Estonia (AP) — Estonia’s second-largest city of Tartu is making rapid progress in vaccinating children aged 12 to 17 ahead of the school year that begins Sept. 1. Around half of the town’s teenagers have already received their first vaccine jab and local health officials are confident they will hit 70% in the coming 30 days. Two months after the European Medicines Agency recommended the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in children 12 to 15, large disparities are being seen in getting access to vaccination for youths across Europe. Countries like Estonia, Denmark and France are actively encouraging families to vaccinate their children before the new school year begins, but others such as Sweden and the U.K. have yet to begin the mass inoculation of students under 18.