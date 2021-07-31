Disability Pride Madison hosts small gathering instead of annual festival

MADISON (WKOW) -- Disability Pride Madison organizers continued their annual festival, despite being scaled down at Tenney Park.

For more of our local news coverage, click here

Disability Pride Madison has been showcasing disability pride celebrations since 2013, the year the Americans with Disabilities Act was passed. Every year they have festivals, but this year their festivals looked different. A small gathering was held instead.

Organizers were unsure how the state of Dane County would be back in January when they had to start planning. They planned for it to not occur, but as Madison started to open up, they wanted to still do something for the community.

Organizers were being extra precautious and following protocols, as many people with disabilities are at a higher risk for the coronavirus.

Board member of Disability Pride Madison, Kate Moran explained, "I'm someone who is diabetic, and because of that I'm immunocomprised. To listen day, after day, to things on the news about how people like me are most at risk, how people like me are going to have a bigger risk of dying, is terrifying."

Moran and other members of the group have been isolating and staying inside, so they were filled with joy with being able to be around each other again.

Another board member, Sashe Mishur, explained, "It's wonderful, because everybody is suffering the same thing. We're all living through this, and having difficulties and so just to be together it's wonderful."

Members of Disability Pride Madison explained the pandemic was very hard for people with disabilities mentally, emotionally and economically. Many loss jobs, while others contracted COVID-19.

"It's remarkable what people can do, even with really severe disabilities and causing people really a lot of pain and sometimes they come and work right through that," said Mishur.

Disability Pride Madison hopes to be able to have a normal festival next year, but for now they are appreciative of being around each other.