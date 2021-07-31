Djokovic’s temper flares up in bronze medal match loss

TOKYO (AP) — Novak Djokovic is leaving the Olympics without a medal in singles. The top-ranked Serb lost to Pablo Carreño Busta of Spain in the bronze medal match of the tennis tournament. It was his third defeat in two days. The loss comes less than 24 hours after Djokovic was beaten by Alexander Zverev of Germany in the semifinals. That ended his bid for a Golden Slam. Djokovic also lost in the mixed doubles semifinals with partner Nina Stojanovic. He then withdrew from the bronze medal match in mixed doubles citing a left shoulder injury.