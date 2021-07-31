Eleven tornadoes confirmed from overnight storms earlier in the week

(WKOW) -- The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed the storms Wednesday night into Thursday produced nine tornadoes in southern Wisconsin, and four were in Dane County.

Earlier this week, the NWS confirmed two tornadoes in the northwestern and central parts of Wisconsin. The four Dane County tornadoes bring the statewide count to 11.

The agency said thunderstorms started in northern Wisconsin and, by the time they reached southern Wisconsin, produced damaging winds.

According to the weather service, there were EF1 tornadoes near Cross Plains, Middleton, and Verona, and an EF0 tornado in Cross Plains.

The NWS continues to survey damage across the state caused by these storms. Updates of these storms can be found on the NWS website.