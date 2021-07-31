Family celebrates 100th year of picnic tradition

MONONA (WKOW) -- After surviving the pandemic of 1918, one couple decided to start a family and a tradition that marked its 100th year in 2021.

For the past century, the Way family has been having family picnics in Monona.

"The Way family and my father came from a family of 12 kids," David Way said. "So grandma and grandpa were very busy, and they loved to get together. So, we keep celebrating that and continue to celebrate them."

Every July, the family comes together to enjoy food, games and "The Way Olympics".

Despite the pandemic, the family still held a reunion in 2020, though it was virtual. They required all family members to submit videos of them singing, dancing or talking.

After more than a year of not gathering in person, family members were thankful to be able to see each other face-to-face as opposed to behind screens.

"This is the only time we'd see our cousins," one family member said. "So, it was very important back then, and it's still important now because you get used to Facebook and texting and social media and you don't see each other face-to-face. So this brings us all together."

The family is already planning the 101st picnic.