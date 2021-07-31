Former Badger Montee Ball co-hosts vaccine clinic to encourage people of color to get vaccinated

MADISON (WKOW) -- UW Health and the Wisconsin Alzheimer's Disease Research Center teamed up with former Badger football star Montee Ball to host a vaccine clinic Saturday.

As the delta variant continues to spread in Dane County, health officials and Ball worked together to increase vaccination rates in Black and brown communities.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, 38.1% of Black people in Dane County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"I understand that the trust between our Black and brown communities and our health care officials and providers is a little broken," Ball said. "I get it. The experiments that happened in the past, I understand. But this is not one of them."

The vaccine clinic also had drive-through information stations to answer questions people had about vaccination and the impact the vaccine can have.

"We know there's been a lot of mistrust with the health care and communities of color, and there's a very good reason," Dr. Sheryl Henderson, UW Health's Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist, said. "But we're really at a point right now that we just can't wait."

Both Ball and Henderson are vaccinated and are encouraging others to get the shot, too.

"I tell people, 'Trust the vaccine,'" Henderson said. "I've had the vaccine. It's safe. The numbers show that it's very effective."