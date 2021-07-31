Hazy, smoky skies continue with Air Quality Warning in place

MADISON (WKOW) - Parts of southern Wisconsin woke up to somewhat foggy, already hazy conditions Saturday.

While the fog dissipates, the hazy skies persist. A high amount of Canadian wildfire smoke is expected to invade the state of Wisconsin on Saturday. High to medium amounts continue to stick around Sunday for central and southern Wisconsin, with more noticeable clearing on Monday.

This has lead to an Air Quality Alert placed for the whole region, in effect until Noon on Sunday.

The air has been deemed "unhealthy" for "sensitive groups" being: the elderly, the young, those with cardiac and respiratory issues, etc. Smoke will likely be thicker, with poorer air quality to the very north of the state and west.

Our current weather pattern is leading to the invasion of thick smoke once again, due to the winds switching westward Saturday. The westerly winds are transporting the smoke.

A cold front will likely pull through Saturday later evening/night, leading to a chance of a few-isolated showers/storm.

A few showers and or storms are likely Saturday late-evening for western parts of southern Wisconsin. Early night time, is when the chance for an isolated shower or storm arrives for south-central Wisconsin. A strong storm is possible.

Although, Saturday is mainly dry with highs a bit warmer than Friday. Values in the upper 70s, low 80s are likely.

Sunday brings highs in the upper 70s once again, with hazy skies and dry weather returning. A breeze kicks in Sunday, coming from the north with some gusts up to 20/25 mph potentially.

The week ahead looks fairly mild, with highs returning to the 80s mid-week. Mainly dry weather is expected.