Janesville police arrest man in connection with early morning stabbing

JANESVILLE (WKOW)- Janesville police have arrested a man in connection with a stabbing that happened early Saturday morning.

Police responded to a disturbance in the area of South Main and East Racine Streets around 2:40 a.m.

When officers got there, the alleged 28-year-old male victim was pointing at a car that was driving away. Officers conducted a traffic stop and arrested 27-year-old Sonny Baladez on suspicion of battery.

The victim was treated at a local hospital and does not have life-threatening injuries.

Police did not release a motive but the investigation is still underway.