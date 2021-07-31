Janesville police ask for help identifying thief

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- The Janesville Police Department asks for the public's help in identifying a suspect or suspects who stole a purse from a parked vehicle.

Police report the vehicle was parked outside of Planet Fitness on July 15 and was locked, but the window was broken to take the purse.

Investigators found the victim's credit card was used shortly after the purse was stolen at Walmart in Beloit.

If anyone has information regarding this investigation, the Janesville Police Department asks that you contact the department at 608-755-3100.