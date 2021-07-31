Man thrown from car, killed in Rock County crash that hurt several others

FULTON TOWNSHIP (WKOW) -- A man is dead after Rock County Sheriff's officials say he was thrown from his car in a crash that hurt four others.

Officials say the crash happened around 6:40 p.m. Saturday at U.S. 51 and West Arrowhead Shores Road in Fulton Township. They believe a car was going northbound and hit an SUV that was going southbound.

Deputies say the car's driver, a 56-year-old man from Janesville, was thrown from the car. He was taken to University Hospital, where he died. His passenger, a 54-year-old woman from Indianford, is in critical condition.

Rock County officials say three people in the SUV were hurt as well but will be okay.

The names of those involved were not released.