New Glarus celebrates 175th anniversary, one year late due to pandemic

NEW GLARUS (WKOW) -- New Glarus is celebrating its 175th anniversary one year later than it actually happened.

Last year's celebration had to be canceled because of the pandemic, so this weekend the village is coming together for the "175th+1" celebration.

There was plenty to do for all ages -- including live music, food and fireworks.

"We weren't able to have the event last year due to COVID," said Fire Chief Josh Kammerud. "We also had another fundraiser in the spring that was canceled... Today, the community outreach and outpouring of support has been huge. It's been, I would say, an unprecedented crowd."

The celebration will wrap up Sunday, starting with a 10:30 a.m. parade through downtown.

There's a full schedule of events on New Glarus's website.