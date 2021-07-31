Packers’ Amari Rodgers appreciates having mentor as teammate

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers rookie receiver Amari Rodgers grew up admiring Randall Cobb and eventually learning from him but never believed his mentor would ever become his NFL teammate. Yet that’s exactly what happened when the Packers acquired Cobb from the Houston Texans for an undisclosed draft pick at the start of training camp. Rodgers calls the situation a dream true. Cobb and Rodgers are nine years apart in age but have similar backgrounds. Both grew up in or around Knoxville, Tennessee. Rodgers’ father was Cobb’s position coach in college.