Sheriff: One injured after helicopter hit power lines crop dusting a cornfield

RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP (WKOW) -- The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a helicopter crash in Randolph township that left one person injured Saturday morning.

Officials were called about a helicopter that had crashed in a cornfield around 10:15 a.m. after hitting power lines.

Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Friesland Fire Department, Cambria Fire Department, Randolph EMS, Randolph Fire Department, Beaver Dam Paramedics, UW Hospitals Med-Flight, Alliant Energy, and ATC assisted the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at the incident.

Investigators said the helicopter was piloted by one person who attempted to fly under high power lines while crop dusting a field but hit the lines and went down a short distance away.

According to the sheriff's office, first responders were able to get the pilot out of the helicopter, who was treated by Randolph EMA and Beaver Dam Paramedics.

Deputies reported the pilot was later taken to a hospital by medical helicopter with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and Federal Aviation Administration.