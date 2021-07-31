Special Weather Statement issued July 31 at 5:06AM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

Special Weather Statement issued July 31 at 5:06AM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WINew
Patchy Dense Fog has developed across portions of south central
Wisconsin, with visibilities dropping to 1/4 mile or less in
isolated areas.
Motorists are urged to drive with extreme caution, as
visibilities will vary significantly given the patchy nature of
the fog. Use low beams, reduce driving speed, and allow for
plenty of room between you and other cars.
The fog should begin to burn off by 8am.
Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media
outlet, for further statements or updates from the National
Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan.