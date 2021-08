WIZ056-010245-

Sauk-

…A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT CENTRAL SAUK COUNTY…

At 920 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Reedsburg,

moving south at 25 mph.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail are possible with this

storm.

Locations impacted include…

Reedsburg, Plain, North Freedom, Rock Springs, Loganville and Hill

Point.