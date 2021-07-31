Study: Finances can be a couple’s greatest relationship challenge

(WKOW) -- A new study from Fidelity Investments shows that more than half of couples surveyed disagree on some basic financial decisions.

Stacey Watson, the head of life events at Fidelity Investments, joined Wake Up Wisconsin Weekend to talk about the other results of the study, including trends that emerged related to gender and finances.

"Historically, we have seen that women can take a less active role, particularly in long-term finances," said Watson. "But over the past year, and maybe this is due to the pandemic, we are seeing women get more and more engaged in their finances, both short-term and long-term. And that's encouraging."

But there's still more progress to be made. Watch the video above for how women can take a more active role in financial planning, how COVID-19 affected financial futures, and how couples can navigate the financial world together and communicate more effectively.

For the 2021 study, Fidelity surveyed 1,713 couples, ages 25 years and older in a married or long-term committed relationship.

This is the seventh installment of the Couples and Money Study. It was first published in 2007.

Click here to read more of the study's findings.