As coronavirus cases rise, pop-up vaccine clinics struggle to gain traction

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- As crowds in Wisconsin get back together again in public settings, coronavirus cases are skyrocketing and weekly vaccination rates are near all-time lows.

Pop-up clinics at events, like the Rock County 4-H Fair, have been the solution for some organizations. The fair is one of the largest events in Janesville since the pandemic began, but nurses working at the clinic say hardly anyone has taken advantage and received their shot there.

Myra Ballmer and two other nurses wait for people to take advantage of the fair's vaccine clinic. (Photo: Ward Jolles, WKOW)

"We were doing thousands of shots a day when we first came out, and now we're doing like six," nurse Myra Ballmer, said. "We just want to see more people. There are so many unvaccinated people."

Ballmer said despite thousands of people visiting the fair over the past week, only a couple dozen stopped by to get a shot.

Vaccination levels in Wisconsin are the lowest they've been since December, while the number of new cases reported has more than tripled since last week.

Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Janesville, stopped by the vaccine clinic briefly to talk about the importance of vaccines.

Rep. Bryan Steil stopped by the Rock County Fair on Sunday to chat with crowds and emphasize the importance of vaccines. (Photo: Ward Jolles, WKOW)

"We want to get our way of life back," he said. "I think the No. 1 thing is that people should be making the decision that is right for them. Again, the right decision for me was to go and get the vaccine. I think it's safe, I think it's healthy, I think it's effective."

Steil said he recommends for people who are hesitant about the vaccine to talk to their doctor.

For nurses, the days are long and the slowing vaccination rates are frustrating.

"It's kind of disappointing," Ballmer said "Come on people. We don't want this to go on anymore. We don't want our masks to come back, and now they're starting to come back indoors."

Ballmer said while the clinic at the fair is over, there are still plenty of opportunities to get a vaccine, and the choice to get a shot should be a simple one.

"The benefits outweigh the risks for this shot," she said.