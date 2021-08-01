Capital City Sunday: A pandemic of the unvaccinated; GOP split on how far to take election investigations

MADISON (WKOW) -- Over the past week, Wisconsin health officials recorded the state's highest single-day totals of new COVID-19 cases in nearly four months.

The Department of Health Services reported more than 1,000 new cases Thursday; it was the first day DHS added more than 1,000 cases since April 8.

At the federal level, the Centers for Disease Control updated its mask guidance to strongly suggest people wear masks in public when indoors, regardless of their vaccination status, in counties with a transmission rate of 50 new cases per 100,000 people over a 7-day span.

Public Health Madison & Dane County officials recommended masking indoors before the county crossed from a "moderate" to "substantial" rate of transmission on Friday.

DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk said she believed the CDC masking guidance was reasonable but added the real focus should be on improving a vaccination rate that has significantly slowed around the 50 percent mark.

"Let's not lose track of what the CDC first and foremost and that is that vaccination is the way to control this pandemic," Van Dijk said. "That is the most important tool in our toolbox, not necessarily mandates around masks."

Van Dijk said 98.4 percent of the COVID-19 cases Wisconsin has recorded in 2021 have been in unvaccinated people, highlighting the rare nature of breakthrough cases in vaccinated people - although research indicated those with breakthrough infections are also highly contagious.

Van Dijk emphasized her biggest concern is spread of the more contagious Delta variant could lead to even worse mutations of the novel virus.

"If we don't get these disease transmission rates down, we are likely to see a variant that is gonna be much more lethal than the ones we've seen kill many more people," Van Dijk said.

To control the spread, Van Dijk defended the UW System's plan to require weekly testing for students who don't present proof of vaccination. Sen. Steve Nass (R-Whitewater) has scheduled a vote on Tuesday in the Joint Committee for Review of Administrative Rules to give the agency oversight over the UW's pandemic policies.

"The University of Wisconsin needs their ability to take appropriate actions to protect their students," Van Dijk said. "This is a rapidly changing virus, it has been all along. It is still relatively new."

The Republican governor of Alabama, Kay Ivey, made headlines last week when she said it was time to start blaming the pandemic on the unvaccinated. Van Dijk said DHS wouldn't go that far in its messaging.

"I never think blaming people is a way to get them to consider your point of view," Van Dijk said.

'It's important to do democracy properly'

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) announced Friday he was expanding his taxpayer-funded review of the November election.

Vos said he was allowing the conservative former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, who Vos has put in charge of the review, to hire more full-time investigators. The Associated Press reported the move comes after two former police investigators that had been conducting the review quit.

The move comes with Vos under pressure from far-right groups and some members of his own caucus, including the chair of the Assembly's elections committee, Rep. Janel Brandtjen (R-Menomonee Falls), to conduct an Arizona-style "forensic audit" of the election in Wisconsin.

Those pushing for enhanced investigations have not presented any proof of widespread voter fraud in the election. Across Wisconsin, district attorneys have filed a total of election fraud charges in connection to the November election.

Edward Foley, an election law professor at Ohio State University, said the widely-criticized Arizona audit should not be a model for Wisconsin or any other state.

"The Arizona audit, unfortunately, is not a real audit," Foley said. "It doesn't conform to well-accepted and long-standing standards for conducting transparent, bipartisan or non-partisan examinations of election results."

Foley added such an audit could have a tangible cost for Wisconsin if it follow's the Arizona route; the Department of Justice warned giving unqualified outsiders access to ballots and voting equipment could have violated federal law.

Officials in Arizona and Pennsylvania have already said they'll need to pay for new voting equipment that has been compromised as a result of access given to unauthorized auditors.

Vos said his review, as well as another ongoing review being conducted by the Legislative Audit Bureau, will answer Brandtjen's questions. Former President Donald Trump, who lost Wisconsin by more than 20,000 votes, has also accused legislative leaders in Wisconsin of not doing enough to investigate his false claims of voter fraud.

"Just like perhaps President Trump was misinformed about what we're actually doing in Wisconsin, I feel like my colleague, Representative Brandtjen is misinformed about what we're doing in Wisconsin," Vos said. "Because we are already doing a forensic audit."

It all sets the stage for election rules to be a central part of next year's gubernatorial election. Something Foley said is unusual compared to the typical "kitchen table" issues but added was worthwhile given the rhetoric around election integrity.

"It's important to do democracy properly, to have rules of elections be good rules so every voter gets the opportunity to vote and the results have integrity and are deserving of respect," Foley said.

Foley said his biggest worry is Americans living in parallel realities with regard to accepting election results, something that he fears will lead to another violent attempt to block the certification of an election, as happened on January 6 at the U.S. Capitol.

"Unfortunately, this moment in American history, I think, is unique from my studying where the distrust is so high," Foley said.

The professor said his biggest source of optimism is a possible return to more typical elections following last year's unpreceded use of absentee ballots, which was spurred by the pandemic.

"I'm hoping 2022, 2024, we can go back to normal political competition where we can say it was closely fought election but you know what? We know who the winner is," Foley said. "And we let them hold office because they actually won."

Extraordinary, Special Sessions Fizzle

An extraordinary session called by legislative leaders and a special session called by Gov. Tony Evers Tuesday all amounted to nothing.

The extraordinary session consisted of a vote attempting to override Evers's veto of a bill ending Wisconsin's acceptance of the $300 per week of enhanced unemployment pay.

The vote failed as Republicans are five members short of the two-thirds majority needed to override a veto. Democrats all voted to uphold the veto.

Rep. Todd Novak (R-Dodgeville) said he voted to override the veto because business owners in his district have told him they believe the enhanced unemployment benefits are making it harder for them to hire. While studies to this point have had limited data, a number of early returns have indicated little change in the labor markets of the 26 states who cut off the extra pay.

"I invite anybody that doesn't think that this extra enhanced payment is having an effect on unemployment to come to my district," Novak said. "I've got restaurants that are down to four or five days a week because they can't find help. I've got cheese factories that can't find enough employees and in manufacturing and everything."

Novak acknowledged labor shortages have been a concern in Wisconsin long before the pandemic but said he believed employers were making an effort to become more flexible coming out of the pandemic.

"We do need to attract more people," Novak said. "I know a lot of companies after last year are keeping people at home, I think that's attractive."

Evers called the special session in hopes lawmakers would take up his proposal to direct an additional $550 million toward education. The more than half-billion-dollar total matches the amount he blocked from going into the state's rainy-day fund using his partial veto powers when signing the new budget.

Novak said he supported using some of that money to establish a round of statewide testing to see where students stand after a year of virtual and hybrid learning.

"I hear it's the number one concern with parents right now, is they want their student tested," Novak said. "They want to know where they are because, with COVID and everything, how far behind are the students?"

Novak, who's also the mayor of Dodgeville, said he agreed with health officials that increasing the state's vaccination rate is the best way to beat back the Delta variant and avoid the return of any pandemic-related restrictions, such as local mask orders and capacity limits.

"I always urge and I have from the start for people to get their vaccine," Novak said. "I've been vaccinated, my family's been vaccinated, most of my city employees have been vaccinated. I urge people to get vaccinated, I do."