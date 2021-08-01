City of Madison steps in after resident says apartment is making her sick

MADISON (WKOW) -- Shortly after moving into The Crossings at Elver Park Apartments last August, Camille Robinson said she got sick, "the cough was so bad. I had really bad chest tightness, I was noticing I was using my inhaler all the time."

As months dragged on during the pandemic Robinson said her cough turned into an infection and thought she had the coronavirus.

Robinson says a test confirmed she did not have the coronavirus.

By chance, Camille said her a/c unit stopped working and when she opened it up she was horrified to learn her family had been breathing mold.

Robinson said there was mold in her ceiling and in her cabinets, "I started to see for myself, and was like, oh, my goodness, I've never had to deal with something like that before."

Robinson said she immediately contacted Madison Property Management, without luck, "I would start sending them emails and I don't know if they took me seriously or not until I started sending them photos."

Camille said Madison Property Management told her they were short-staffed and after more weeks passed with no changes; she contacted the Madison Building Inspection.

Records show city officials found dozens of other infractions in more apartments also owned by Madison Property Management.

Robinson said, "I just would like to see somebody take care of this place. Either you start getting fines or you start getting stripped of your responsibilities."

27 News received the following response from Madison Property Management: