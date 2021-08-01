CrossFit Games names fittest man and woman on earth

MADISON (WKOW) -- A new "fittest man and woman on earth" were crowned Sunday in Madison.

American Justin Medeiros won the Mens Overall at the 2021 NoBull CrossFit Games. Tia-Clair Toomey of Australia won the Womens Overall.

They've both competed hard since Tuesday and described both the incredible feeling of winning and what they plan to do next.

"To frickin' win the CrossFit Games, and to, like, win the last event on my own terms, it was an awesome feeling," Medeiros said.

Toomey has her next goals all lined up.

"I'm hoping to make the Winter Olympics for bobsled," she said. "I'll probably do an invitational, I think that's at the end of the year, and the next season do it all over again."

The 2022 CrossFit Open starts February 24.