DaBaby booted from Lollapalooza after homophobic comments

1:12 pm National news from the Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Rapper DaBaby has been cut from the final day of Lollapalooza’s lineup following crude and homophobic remarks he made last week at a Miami-area music festival. The Grammy-nominated artist, whose name is Jonathan Kirk, was scheduled to perform as one of the closing acts Sunday at the four-day music festival. Festival organizers say rapper Young Thug would be the headliner at 9 p.m. instead. In a tweet, Lollapalooza said the festival was founded on “diversity, inclusivity, respect and love” and that DaBaby would no longer be performing. The rapper’s representatives did not comment.  

Associated Press

