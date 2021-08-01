Skip to Content

For US teen Buddhist lama, it’s faith, school, football

7:34 am National news from the Associated Press

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, Minn. (AP) — In most ways, Jalue Dorje is a typical American teen — he grew up in a suburb of Minneapolis, loving football, Pokémon and rap music. Yet a few years from now, he’s expecting to say goodbye to his family and join a monastery in the foothills of the Himalayas. At a young age, Jalue was recognized by the Dalai Lama and other Tibetan Buddhist leaders as a reincarnated lama. Now 14, he has spent much of his life training to become a monk, memorizing sacred scriptures and learning the teachings of Buddha. He plans to join the monastery after graduating from high school, but hopes to return to America to teach. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content