Hurricane Hilda, far out in Pacific, no threat to land

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Hilda is advancing slowly across the open Pacific, posing no threat to land. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm had maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (140 kph) on Sunday and it was expected to strengthen only slightly before starting to lose force. The storm was centered about 885 miles (1,420 kilometers) southwest of the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula and was heading to the west-northwest at 8 mph (13 kph).